Botswana to host Southern African swimming championships

Botswana is set to host the Confederation Africaine de Natation (CANA) ZONE IV Swimming Championships in February 2020, APA learned here Wednesday.Botswana Swimming Sports Association president Ruth van der Merwe told reporters here that preparations to host the event are at an advanced stage.

“We have certainly hit the ground running,” she said, noting the partnerships her association has forged with the private sector and other stakeholders to make the championships a reality in Botswana.

Local Organizing Committee chairperson Kgaotsang Matthews said , Botswana plans to field a big team of 40 swimmers (20 girls and 20 boys) since the event is on home ground.

According to Matthews, the CANA Zone IV Championships are expected to see over 300 swimmers and their coaches from Angola, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Eswatini, Zambia and Zimbabwe attending.

“We are happy that Kenya from CANA Zone III in East Africa has indicated their intention to bring swimmers to the competition,” she said.