Botswana to issue 400 elephant hunting licenses yearly

Published on 23.05.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Botswana said late Thursday that the hunting of wildlife will be allowed on a small and strictly controlled basis.Following a decision to lift the hunting ban, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Wildlife Felix Mongae said fewer than 400 elephant licenses will be granted annually as has been approved by CITES.

He said priority will be given to Community Based Organisations and Trusts in allocation of hunting quota.

He further stated that hunting will only be re-instated only in designated concession hunting areas.

Mongae said an effective hunting quota allocation system shall be developed based on science.

“A legal framework that will create an enabling environment for growth of safari hunting industry will be developed. The Botswana elephant population will be managed within its historic range,” he said.

Mongae also stated that an effective community outreach programme within the elephant range for human elephant conflict mitigation will be undertaken.

Strategically placed wildlife conflict fences will be constructed in hotspots.