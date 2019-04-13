International › APA

Botswana to test children for HIV

Published on 13.04.2019 at 10h21 by APA News

Botswana’ Ministry of Health Will starting from May test children who are 18 months and above for HIV, state run Dailynews reported here late Friday.A report in the Dailynews states that the initiative would be aimed at ensuring good health care for children. 

A  nurse, Poni Ramokgadi is qouted as saying that they used to test  children whose parents were HIV positive at the time of pregnancy. 

However, she said, other children were now going to be tested regardless of their parents status. 

She  reportedly said that starting from May this year whenever parents bring  their children for monthly child welfare , parents would be informed  about the initiative in order to help detect whether children could be  HIV positive or not.

Ramokgadi explained that nurses have been trained to conduct tests on children. 

