Botswana tourism: Qatar Airways comes to the party

As part of efforts to boost the tourism industry, the state-owned Botswana Tourism Organisation (BTO) has revealed that Qatar Airways will next month commence direct flights to the southern African country, APA learnt here Thursday.Qatar Airways vice president responsible for commercial operations Martha Tilahun Paulos said the Asian airline plans to launch its inaugural flight to Gaborone on December 15.

This would make Qatar the first Middle Eastern airline to fly directly into the southern African country.

“The launch of this new route will further strengthen the ties between Qatar and Botswana, building on an already existing and flourishing relationship between our two countries. The new routes will offer seamless connectivity options for international travellers who wish to fly to Gaborone,” Paulos is quoted as saying following a meeting with BTO chief executive Myra Sekgororoane in the Qatari capital Doha.

Sekgororoane said Thursday that she had during the meeting highlighted Botswana has excellent tourism products that would be attractive to tourists from Qatar such as the wilderness culture sports music and dance as well business tourism.

According to Sekgororoane, she highlighted that the Botswana government was working hard to ensure that tourism benefits impact the lives of the people of the country.