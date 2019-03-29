Botswana tourist arrivals rise 3.7 percent in 2017 – Agency

Close to 1.8 million people visited Botswana in 2017, according to data published by the country’s statistical agency on Friday.Figures released by Statistics Botswana showed that the country had a total of 1,774,960 visitors in 2017.

Some 91.4 percent of the visitors stayed for one or more nights while the remainder were same-day travellers.

“Visitors from Zimbabwe accounted for 33.4 percent while those from South Africa represented 32.9 percent of total visitors during the year,” the agency said.

It stated that tourists from the top 10 overseas countries accounted for 11.4 percent of total tourists during the period under review.

Tourists who came for “Holiday” accounted for 28.3 percent of total tourists while those who travelled for “Business” or were “Visiting Friends and Relatives” represented 23.2 and 22.5 percent, respectively.

The report also revealed that only 6.7 percent of the tourists entered the country by air.