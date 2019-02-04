Botswana, unions agree civil service pay rise

The government of Botswana and civil servants unions on Monday announced that they have concluded salary negotiations for the financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.It was agreed that the salary of civil servants will be increased.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi had promised civil servants that their salaries would be increased before April.

In a statement signed by representatives from the government and unions, the negotiations were held in a cordial atmosphere, anchored on good faith and transparency.

The parties have agreed that employees who fall under A and B grades will be awarded a 10 percent salary increment for both financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

Employees who fall under C and D grades will be awarded a 6 percent salary increase for both financial years 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.

They also agreed that proposals on the Public Service Conditions of Service be discussed separately from the salary negotiations as follows: all preparatory work including compilation of relevant information, stakeholder workshops, administrative issues, logistics etc. be concluded by 30th April 2019.

They agreed that negotiations be held and finalized between 1st May 2019 and 30th June 2019.