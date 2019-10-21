Botswana, unions agree on civil service pay hike

The Botswana government has announced an increase in the salaries of the lowest paid employees along with other measures to improve working conditions, just a few days before general elections set for October 23.Directorate of Public Service head Goitseone Mosalakatane said the government and the Public Service Trade Unions had successfully concluded negotiations that would see the lowest paid employees getting a raise backdated to 1 October.

The agreement would affect those in salary grades A3 to D1.

According to Mosalakatane, those in grade A3 to B5 would get raises of US$50 per month while those in grade B4 to C4 would be entitled to US$40 a month and those in grade C3 to C1 would get US$35 every month. Employees in grades D4 to D1 are expected to receive an extra US$30 per month.

She said the government had also agreed to increase its contribution towards the medical aid benefits for employees in grades A and B from 50 to 80 percent with effect from 1 October.