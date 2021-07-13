Botswana warns citizens against travel to S/Africa, eSwatini

The Botswana government on Tuesday warned its citizens to avoid travelling to South Africa and eSwatini where violent protests have disrupted daily activities and put people’s lives in danger.In a travel warning, the Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation advise Botswana citizens “to avoid unnecessary travel to some parts of South Africa, particularly KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces, due to the ongoing incidents of violence and unrest in those areas.”

“Batswana who are already in South Africa are advised to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary movements, especially in cities such as Johannesburg and Durban,” the ministry said.

It also advised Batswana truck drivers to consider alternative routes to avoid protest areas.

The travel warning comes as protests, which started last Friday initially to push for the release of incarcerated former South African president Jacob Zuma, have turned violent amid looting of shops, closure of roads and arson attacks on haulage trucks.

Scores of people have reportedly been killed during the violence.

The ministry also advised Batswana to avoid unnecessary travel to eSwatini due to the civil unrest in that country.

Tensions have been simmering for the past two weeks in eSwatini, where pro-democracy activists are pushing for political change.