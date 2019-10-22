Botswana warns of deadly heat waves

Botswana has warned its citizens to take precautions amid fears that the current heat wave could result in deaths.Daytime temperatures have soared to as high as 39-40 degrees Celsius in recent days as a heat wave strike the southern African country.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Ruth Maphorisa told APA that as extreme heat continues to be experienced throughout the country individuals may experience heat cramps, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and severe sunburn.

According to Maphorisa, symptoms of excessive heat include headaches, fatigue or tiredness, heat cramps (which may lead to stroke), chipped lips, dehydration, excessive sweating, painful muscles, fainting, rapid pulse, confusion, nausea, dizziness and shallow breath.

“Anyone experiencing any of the above symptoms should visit the nearest health facility for immediate health attention,” said Maphorisa.

She called on Batswana to, among other precautions, drink plenty of fluids, wear sunhats or use umbrellas when exposed to the sun, limit alcohol and caffeine intake, avoid exposure to excessive sunshine, and avoid strenuous physical activities.

She also urged members of the public to wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured clothing that cover as much skin as possible and to stay indoors.

Two years ago, at least four people lost their lives due to a heat wave.