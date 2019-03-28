Botswana wary of Brexit implications

Botswana is concerned that should the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) fail to reach a new trade agreement with the United Kingdom after Brexit, she may face stiffer competition from more competitive members, APA learned here Thursday.SACU is currently engaged in negotiations with the UK to replicate the existing Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) which the customs union has with the European Union (EU).

In a statement presented before Parliament, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame said if an agreement is not reached with London upon Brexit, exports from Botswana to the UK will be subjected to tariffs and trade under terms extended to other World Trade Organization members.

She said this will open Botswana to stiffer competition from more competitive members.

“WTO terms will affect only 5 of 157 products being exported to the UK, including one line of beef which contributed 13.25 percent of Botswana’s exports to UK in 2017 and 2018 respectively,” said Serame.