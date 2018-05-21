Botswana withdraws arms of war from anti-poaching units

The Botswana government has withdrawn arms of war from its anti-poaching units on patrol along the country’s borders with its neighbours, Permanent Secretary to the President Carter Morupisi said here Monday.“Government has decided to withdraw military weapons and equipment from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks,” said Morupisi.

According to Morupisi the Department of Wildlife and National Parks was not involved in any armed military activities.

He would not be drawn into explaining how the department had procured military weapons in the first place.

Morupisi denied reports alleging seizure and confiscation of military weapons from former president Ian Khama’s residence at Mosu in central Botswana.

Botswana and Namibia have previously engaged in a diplomatic spat after Botswana Defence Force anti-poaching teams gunned down a considerable number of alleged poachers believed to be Namibian nationals.

Namibia told Botswana that it does not condone poaching, but called for restraint when using force.