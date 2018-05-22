Botswana witnesses further drop in foreign reserves

Botswana’s foreign reserve dropped by 2.2 percent to US$7 billion in March 2018, their lowest level in four years.According to data released by the Bank of Botswana on Tuesday, the reserves fell from US7.2 billion in February largely due to movements in transaction balances, a subcategory of the reserves catering for short term foreign currency needs in the local market.

The data showed that the level of the transaction balances tranche fell by 33% in March, one of its steepest declines in recent times.

The last time Botswana’ foreign reserves dipped below US$7.1 billion was in March 2014 when they were also pegged at US$7 billion.

At current levels and using an average monthly import bill of US$5 million, Botswana’s foreign reserves is equivalent to approximately 14 months of import cover.

According to the reserve guidelines, the central bank is required to maintain at least six months of import cover in foreign reserves.

Botswana’s foreign reserves were pegged at US$ 8.2 billion in October 2017, dropping to US$7.3 billion in December and then rising again to US$7.6 billion in January, before the latest record drop.