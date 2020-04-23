Botswana witnesses spike in COVID-19 local transmissions

Botswana health officials have warned members of the public to reduce unnecessary movements amid a spike in the number of local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus.COVID-19 Presidential Task Force coordinator Kereng Masupu said the country has recorded two new cases of people who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of reported cases to 22.

“The two cases are local transmissions from Metsimotlhabe Village (about 10 kilometres from the capital Gaborone). This bring the total number of local transmission cases to eight,” Masupu told journalists.

He warned that the disease “is now upon us and it is spreading”, and called on members of the public to stay off the streets and avoid contact with many people.

“Prevention is the only option for us since this disease does not have a cure,” he said.

Botswana has to date conducted more than 5,000 tests for coronavirus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease.