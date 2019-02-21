Botswana woos French companies

Botswana is courting French companies in the aviation industry to invest in the country as part of its ambitious plans to become a regional hub, APA can reveal here Thursday.On Thursday France’s ambassador to Botswana,. Pierre Voillery hosted French aviation companies and the event was attended by Botswana’s International Affairs and Cooperation, Unity Dow and Minister of Defence, Justice and Security Shaw Kgathi.

The companies include among others, Airbus Helicopter, Airbus Defense, Thales and MDBA.

Speaking at the event, Dow said Botswana’s vision to become a regional aviation hub.

She said this will be made possible by linking the world to Southern African Development Community member states and the rest of Africa.

She therefore called on the French companies to invest in Botswana.

For his part, Voillery said there is need for continued engagement at political and business level between Botswana and France.

According to the diplomat, the SADC- European Union-Economic Partnership Agreement PA Agreement which warrants for 100% duty free access to the EU market for Botswana goods and services is expected to improve trade between the country and France.