Botswana woos immigrants in quest to diversify economy, create jobs

Botswana is stepping up efforts to attract more immigrants and entice them to invest in the country’s various sectors of the economy, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Wednesday.Addressing journalists in Gaborone on his return from a state visit to Qatar, Masisi said he has invited Qatari investors to come and explore business opportunities in Botswana.

“They are no threat to us. We want them to invest in our oil reserves,” Masisi said.

He reiterated that “even if the number of those who are coming can exceed us it shouldn’t be viewed us a threat.”

“We need them to bring money, resources and skills,” he said.

He added: “By so doing, they (immigrants) will be helping to diversify the economy and mostly importantly creating job.”