Botswana, Zambian leaders to discuss bridge project

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is leading a high-powered delegation visiting Zambia to discuss construction of the Kazungula Bridge, APA learnt here on Tuesday.Masisi is expected to hold talks with Zambian leader Edgar Lungu during which they are expected to discuss progress towards the completion of the bridge, which links the two neighbouring countries and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The visit comes amid unconfirmed reports that the contractor, Daewoo Engineering Company, has been threatening to pull out of the project due to non-payment by the project promoters.

Botswana said recently that it has been paying its fees for the joint construction of the bridge while Zambia has not.

“I’m going to Zambia to meet President Lungu over the Kazungula Bridge. Botswana has been paying their dues. If they (Zambia) fail to meet their obligations, we are going to ensure that the bridge is completed,” Masisi said ahead of his scheduled meeting with Lungu.

The bridge is expected to boost trade in the SADC region. It is expected to be completed in 2020.