Botswana’s ex-President Khama quits ruling party

Published on 25.05.2019 at 14h21 by APA News

Former Botswana President Ian Khama announced on Saturday that he has resigned as a member of the ruling party.Khama  told his audience in his home village of Serowe that he was quitting  the party that his father and former President Sir Seretse Khama formed  in the 1960s because Botswana under his chosen successor President  Mokgweetsi Masisi has lost direction claiming that the southern African  nation is headed for conflicts akin to those found in Libya and Sudan. 

Khama  who is also the paramount chief of one of the largest and influential  Bangwato tribe called for removal of the ruling Botswana Democractic  Party (BDP) from power. 

“We must remove the BDP to  correct some wrongs and the things that will soon see us heading Latvia  and Sudan way,” he said. Khama who has fell out with Masisi last year  accused some government departments of working for Masisi’s personal  interest rather than that of the nation. 

Khama said he will support the opposition and independent candidates from the BDP. 

On  the newly formed party, Khama said he will be supporting and launching  its members soon ahead of October polls. He confirmed that he is  associated with the new party. 

