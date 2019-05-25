Botswana’s ex-President Khama quits ruling party

Former Botswana President Ian Khama announced on Saturday that he has resigned as a member of the ruling party.Khama told his audience in his home village of Serowe that he was quitting the party that his father and former President Sir Seretse Khama formed in the 1960s because Botswana under his chosen successor President Mokgweetsi Masisi has lost direction claiming that the southern African nation is headed for conflicts akin to those found in Libya and Sudan.

Khama who is also the paramount chief of one of the largest and influential Bangwato tribe called for removal of the ruling Botswana Democractic Party (BDP) from power.

“We must remove the BDP to correct some wrongs and the things that will soon see us heading Latvia and Sudan way,” he said. Khama who has fell out with Masisi last year accused some government departments of working for Masisi’s personal interest rather than that of the nation.

Khama said he will support the opposition and independent candidates from the BDP.

On the newly formed party, Khama said he will be supporting and launching its members soon ahead of October polls. He confirmed that he is associated with the new party.