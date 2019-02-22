Botswana’s ex-spy chief alleges attempt on his life

Former head of Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS), Isaac Kgosi on Friday made a sensational claim that there is a plan to assassinate him.According to Mmegi newspaper, the allegations are contained in a five-page letter written by his lawyers to the DIS, Botswana Police Service and the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crime, among other law enforcement agencies.

In the letter, Kgosi claimed that he was followed by two security agents while going for a medical check-up on February 18. He alleged that the two followed him into the clinic where they aggressively demanded to be taken to him.

“They were turned away. Our client followed and found them parked outside; deadly armed with weapons of war including an Uzi submachine gun,” the letter said.

The officers are members of DIS, according to Kgosi’s lawyer Diba Diba.

“They claimed to be acting on instruction from their superiors,” Diba was quoted as saying in the letter to law enforcement agencies.

Kgosi claims that the one of the reasons for the constant threats to indict him with unspecified charges and threats to his life are deliberately meant to punish him for refusing to raise funds for the ruling party for the upcoming elections.