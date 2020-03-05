Botswana’s ex-spy chief faces fraud charges

Botswana’s former intelligence chief Isaac Kgosi was arraigned before the courts on Thursday facing charges that he and four others abused more than US$25 million meant for a fuel project.The former Directorate and Intelligence Security (DIS) head was accused of being complicit in a case in which the funds from the National Petroleum Funds were misappropriated by a syndicate of senior public officials.

Others charged with Kgosi on Thursday included former energy minister Sadique Kebonang, his twin brother and High Court judge Zein Kebonang, businessman Bakang Seretse and suspended Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority director Kenneth Kerekang.

Allegations against the officials are that they diverted to other uses the US$25 million that had been deposited into the DIS account in 2017 for the construction of fuel storage tanks.

The fuel facilities were never constructed and the funds was used for other things.