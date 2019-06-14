Botswana’s female adolescents hardest hit by HIV- President

President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Friday that Botswana’s adolescent girls and young women continue to be the most vulnerable group when it comes to HIV infections.Speaking on the occasion to launch Botswana Multi-Sectoral Strategic Plan for the prevention and control of non communicable diseases and the national strategic framework for HI/AIDs, Masisi said despite our 2017 projections of an increase in the number of new infections, recent UNAIDS estimates from 2019 indicate that new infections declined by approximately 30% from 2010 to 2018.

“Our strategy for the HIV response has been to address issues for vulnerable groups and key populations in this country. We can only seek your support and continued engagement to successfully implement this strategy,” he said.

He said as a country, Botswana needs to renew her focus and re-prioritize her agenda in the fight against HIV and AIDS in order to attain the 2020 targets and the vision for ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.