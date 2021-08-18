Botswana’s Magosi appointed new SADC executive secretary

A Botswana national, Elias Magosi was on Wednesday unveiled as the new executive secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), taking over from Stergomena Lawrence Tax of Tanzania whose term ends this month.The appointment of Magosi was announced during the closing ceremony of the 41st SADC Summit in the Malawian capital.

“Summit commended the Outgoing SADC Executive Secretary, Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, for having served the organization professionally, diligently, and with high level of competence,” the regional bloc said in a communique.

Magosi is currently the Permanent Secretary to the President in Botswana and has previously served as the director of human resources and administration at the SADC Secretariat between March 2017 and April 2018.

Tax made history in 2013 when she became the first woman appointed to head the Botswana-based secretariat of the 16-member SADC bloc.