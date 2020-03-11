Botswana’s Masisi denies abusing public funds

The Botswana government on Wednesday dismissed reports that public funds have been used to finance President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s private rural homestead at Sekoma village in the western part of the country.Local media reports had claimed that Masisi was using public funds to finance his private homestead and that he has also deployed scores of soldiers to guard the place.

Describing the reports as malicious and false, Botswana government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi said Masisi is using his own personal resources to finance renovations and improvements at the said family farmstead.

Sesinyi also denied that Masisi had deployed army personnel to guard his rural homestead.

“There is absolutely no instance of any of the security personnel so deployed, being given chores of providing labour, expertise or any other form of contribution towards the construction work being carried out at the President’s family farmstead,” Sesinyi said.