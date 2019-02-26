Botswana’s Masisi due in Zimbabwe to strengthen bilateral relations

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is due in Zimbabwe on Wednesday to attend the inaugural session of Botswana and Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC), APA has learnt.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday that the inaugural BNC is expected to exchange views on bilateral and international issues of mutual interest.

The BNC will discuss the state of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, energy as well as defence and security.

“The Heads of State Meeting will be preceded by the official meeting and the ministerial meeting of the BNC from 25th to 26 and 27th February 2019, respectively,” reads the statement in part.

According to the statement, the BNC is a high level platform that was formed in 2018 following an agreement signed on the margins of the 38th Southern African Development Community Summit held in Namibia last August.

It replaces the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation and the Joint Permanent Commission on Defence and Security between the two countries.