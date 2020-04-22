Botswana’s Masisi fires senior health officials over alleged COVID-19 fallout

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has fired two senior health officials over alleged disagreements on some of the interventions aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus, APA learnt here Wednesday.Government spokesperson Andrew Sesinyi confirmed that Masisi has relieved the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Solomon Sekwakwa and his deputy Morrison Sinvula of their duties but did not give reasons for the dismissals.

“The dismissal of the two senior government officials were effective 21st April 2020,” said Sesinyi.

The two men confirmed the development but would not be drawn into more details.

Sources however say the two officials had some disagreements with their juniors from one of the departments within the Ministry of Health over measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

Sekwakwa is a respected economist who joined the health ministry in November 2019 on transfer from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development while Sinvula is a medical practitioner.