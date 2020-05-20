Botswana’s Masisi quarantined after Zimbabwe visit

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has been placed on a 14-day quarantine following his visit to neighbouring Zimbabwe on Tuesday for a meeting of the security troika of the Southern African Development Community.The Botswana leader’s spokesperson Batlhalefi Leagang said Masisi said extraordinary circumstances had forced him to travel to Harare instead of having an online meeting.

“IT, security and defence experts have advised the president that (the) meeting should be face to face in light of (the) sensitivity of the issues discussed,” Leagang said in a statement.

The extraordinary SADC summit discussed the deteriorating situation in Mozambique where the government is battling an insurgence by suspected Islamic hardliners.

Masisi is the incoming chairperson of SADC’s peace and security troika and takes over from Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the regional bloc’s annual summit in August.

This is Masisi’s third quarantine since Botswana declared a state of emergency in early April in response to the coronavirus.

He was first placed on self-isolation on March 21 after attending the inauguration of Namibian President Hage Geingob, and the second time was on April 9 when, together with members of parliament, they interacted with a nurse who had tested positive for the virus.

One of the African countries with few cases of coronavirus, Botswana has so far recorded 25 cases while Zimbabwe has 46 cases.