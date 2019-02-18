Botswana’s national airline resumes Zambia route

Botswana’s national airline, Air Botswana is expected to resume flights to Zambia after it suspended routes between the two countries two years ago, APA learned here on Monday.In a statement, Air Botswana said the carrier will resume its first flight for the Zambian route scheduled for 31st March 2019.

According to Air Botswana, increased commercial activities and movements of people between the two Southern African nations has resulted in the airline resuming its flights to Zambia.

Commenting on this development, Zambia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Botswana Goodwell Lungu says the resumption of direct flights by Air Botswana demonstrates the increased areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said Botswana is a key partner in economic, trade and investment as highlighted with a number of other developments such as the ongoing construction of the mega Kazungula Bridge Project (in north western Botswana) between the two Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

Air Botswana has since informed the Zambian mission in the capital Gaborone that it will operate a jet service with a 70-seater capacity with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays.