Botswana’s new political party takes shape

The newly formed Botswana Patriotic Front (BDF) is now a fully registered political organisation, APA learnt here on Thursday.The new party, which has the backing of former president Ian Khama, was officially registered by the Registrar of Societies on Wednesday, becoming the 11th political party to be registered in the country.

According to the newly appointed president of the party and former assistant minister Biggie Butale, BPF is scheduled to hold its first elective congress in Kenya village, about 92 kilometres from the capital Gaborone on 22 June.

Another notable potential member is expected to join the party is former assistant minister of finance Samson Moyo Guma who is currently in exile in neighbouring South Africa.

Councillor and former ruling Botswana Democratic Party member Roseline Panzirah-Matshome is the interim chairperson.

BPF will wear black and steel blue colours, similar to those of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance.