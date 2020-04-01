Botswana’s President released from isolation

The Office of the President on Wednesday announced that the Director of Health Services Malaki Tshipayagae has released President Mokgweetsi Masisi from home quarantine with immediate effect.This follows the release of his Covid- 19 test results on 31st March which came out negative.

Masisi was placed under self quarantine following his decesion to attend the inauguration of Namibian President Hage Geingob recently.

He is expected to announce guidelines on how intends to impliment some of the sweeping measures after he declared a state of emergency on Tuesday. Meanwhile Botswana Police spokesperson Dipheko Motube confirmed that they have arrested a number of people who violate some of the measures put in place to combat the coronavirus such as sale of alcohol, spreadinv of false information and large public gatherings.