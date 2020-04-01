Botswana’s President released from isolation

International › APA

Published on 01.04.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Office of the President on Wednesday announced that the Director of Health Services Malaki Tshipayagae has released President Mokgweetsi Masisi from home quarantine with immediate effect.This follows the release of his Covid- 19 test results on 31st March which came out negative. 

Masisi  was placed under self quarantine following his decesion to attend the  inauguration of Namibian President Hage Geingob recently.

He  is expected to announce guidelines on how intends to impliment some of  the sweeping measures after he declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.  Meanwhile Botswana Police spokesperson Dipheko Motube confirmed that  they have arrested a number of people who violate some of the measures  put in place to combat the coronavirus such as sale of alcohol,  spreadinv  of false information and large public gatherings. 

