Botswana’s ruling party vote share improves

The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s popular vote has surged from 46.7 percent to 66.66 percent, APA can reveal Friday.In the last general election, the BDP obtained 46.7 percent of the popular vote compared to the combined Opposition’s 50.04 percent.

The result was an eleventh straight victory for the Botswana Democratic Party, which won 37 of the 57 elected seats but witnessed a decline in popular vote.

BDP won 38 of 57 seats while the official opposition, the UDC, a coalition of parties garnered 15 seats, while the Botswana Patriotic Front, gained 3 seats, and the Alliance of Progressives won one seat.

In his message to the nation, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said the decisive win means that the BDP, which has been in power for 53 years, has been given the green light for another five years to implement major constitutional, economic and developmental changes.

He said voters have resonated well with the rebirth of the BDP, which started under his leadership 18 months ago when he was appointed as Botswana’s head of state.

“Batswana, thank you for voting BDP! I am humbled and honoured that you again entrusted the BDP with your confidence and mandate to uplift the lives of our people and to strengthen our country. As the President of Botswana for the next five years, I am blessed and privileged to serve you and I promise you that I will continue to do so with integrity, compassion, humility and honesty,” he said.

According to Masisi “When we created our 15-point manifesto more than a year ago, it was in consultation with you to discuss your fears and concerns but more so your hopes and dreams. Our manifesto addresses all your concerns in a sensible, practical and efficient manner that takes into account our current economic conditions but also considers future economic development and prosperity.”