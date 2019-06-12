Botswana’s Stanbic Bank donates to Cyclone Idai victims

Stanbic Bank Botswana has donated relief items to the Botswana Red Cross Society in aid of survivors of Cyclone Idai, APA can reveal here Wednesday.The devastating cyclone, regarded as one of the worst tropical cyclones to affect Africa and the Southern Hemisphere, caused catastrophic damage in multiple Nations.

It left more than 1000 people dead and hundreds more missing across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

According to a statement from Stanbic Bank Botswana, on Tuesday, the bank presented a number of items to the Botswana Red Cross Society, which included non-perishable food stuffs, toiletries, sanitary pads, baby diapers, blankets and clothes which were donated.

Over and above this donation, the bank also announced its financial support of $10 000.00 through World Vision International.

The Botswana Red Cross Society said the response has been overwhelming following a clarion call to assist those affected.