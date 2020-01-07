Botswana’s top court to hear poll petition appeal on January 29

Botswana’s Court of Appeal on Tuesday set January 29 as the date on which it will hear an appeal by the opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) against a lower court verdict dismissing a challenge of the outcome of elections held in October 2019.Judge Singh Lakvinder Walia granted the UDC leave to appeal a High Court judgement that threw out 16 petitions challenging the poll outcome.

“The matter is of national importance. There will be a five judge bench hearing the appeal. The hearing of the appeal will be on the 29th of January,” said Walia.

He revealed that “by the middle of February the whole thing could be put bed.”

The UDC is challenging the results of the polls which it alleges were rigged by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party with the assistance of the Directorate of Intelligence Security.

The High Court had dismissed the case on the grounds that the UDC did not comply with the electoral act when filing the petitions.

The appeals court is the highest court in the country.