Botswana’s youth unemployment rate: A ticking time bomb

Despite warnings from observers and a number of organisations that Botswana’s youth employment is rising the southern African nation seems to be doing very little to address the problem.Unemployment is not something new to Botswana.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi inherited a high number of unemployed youth from his predecessor, Ian Khama’s administration.

But despite the country’s impressive economic growth and Masisi’s assurance and commitment that he would ensure that unemployment would be a thing of the past, there seems to be nothing to write home about.

“One of my top priorities as the president of this country will be to address the problem of unemployment especially amongst the young people,” Masisi said during his inauguration speech and continues to say the same when addressing the nation on something of national importance.

But there has been little to suggest he has delivered on his promises.

Speaking in Parliament on 25 July, Finance Minister Kenneth Matambo said cabinet is expected to receive and approve the final document of the National Employment Policy in September.

He explained that the National Employment Policy is aimed at addressing the high rate of unemployment in the country.

“It is true my ministry is developing an overarching National Employment Policy for Botswana in order to address the high rate of unemployment in the country,” said Matambo.

A recent study by Statistics Botswana has found out that about 25 percent of the youth remain unemployed.

Youth in the context of Botswana is described as those between the ages of 15 and 35.

The survey found out that by education level, those who only completed Junior Certificate level are the ones mostly affected by this predicament, constituting 42 percent of the total unemployed youth.

They are followed by senior secondary school leavers and university/college graduates with 28.1 and 13.1 percent of the total respectively.

A jobless youth university graduate in Gaborone, Dineo Moeletsi said it is uncommon to find a university graduate doing menial jobs.

“Some of us are engaged in menial jobs as cleaners and even hawkers and work as waitresses or labours in construction companies which exploit us,” she said.

Outspoken legislator Samson Moyo Guma recently warned Parliament that increasing levels of unemployment among the vulnerable youth may lead to social ills.

“Most of our people are living in abject poverty. We should be asking ourselves what it is that our Government is not doing right,” said Guma.

He added: “The implementation of our projects are poor currently sitting at around 40 percent of our Development Plan Budget. Our decorated graduates and youths meanwhile are idling in the street. But you should know that an educated nation without a job is a dangerous population.”

Guma took a swipe at the Ministry of Youth saying it does not have economic database of its unemployed and employed citizenry.

“As a government of the day we should know there is transition in life. We are youths today and tomorrow we are adults. As a responsible government we should know the extent of the problem we are dealing with. Where does this bracket of people go after youths and so forth calling therefore for the broadening and transformation of the economic data base. And this is urgent,” he said.

The United National Population Fund (UNFPA) has called on the Botswana government to prioritise economic reforms and investment to urgently accelerate the creation of jobs and improve livelihoods for the country’s youth likening failure to address the problem to a ticking time bomb.

The organisation cautioned the Botswana government and all development actors to “act with urgency and implement game-changing interventions” or it will face consequences related to youth unemployment.

University of Botswana scholar Professor Emanuel Botlhale observes that there are many causes of youth unemployment; some being lack of particular skills, wrong educational system, mismatches between education and needs in labour market and structural lack of working places.

“Job creation should be one of the key priorities after poverty eradication and economic diversification,” says Botlhale.

He adds: “This is a war that is yet to be won, for the official unemployment rate is 18 percent. For the youth section of the population, the official unemployment rate is 25 percent. By any standards, this is high and we often see the plight of unemployed youths.”