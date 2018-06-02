Brand S/Africa hails minister’s appointment to BRICS bank board

Brand South Africa has congratulated Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on his appointment as chairman of the Board of Governors of the New Development Bank (NDB), an entity owned by the BRICS states.Nene’s appointment was made at the third annual meeting of the NDB Board of Governors (BoG) and the 14th meeting of the NDB Board of Directors (BoD) was held in Shanghai, China, this week.

Reacting to the development on Friday, Brand South Africa said it welcomed the appointment.

“We welcome Minister Nene’s appointment, which comes in a period of an intensified investment drive to achieve the National Development Plan’s (NDP) investment objectives by President [Cyril] Ramaphosa.

“Through the BRICS’ New Development Bank, South Africa will be in a position to further expand infrastructure opportunities for trade,” Brand South Africa’s General Manager for Research Petrus de Kock said.

The NDB, which is a multilateral development bank established by BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), also signed a memorandum of understanding on general co-operation with the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Nene will serve in the position until the end of the next annual meeting of the board of governors, which will be held in South Africa in 2019.

Brand South Africa said the country’s BRICS membership had become a vital element of its global economic strategy and was viewed as a catalyst and enabling tool for the pursuit and achievement of foreign policy priorities, including the promotion of the African Agenda, sustainable development, global governance reform and South-South cooperation.

Nene’s appointment comes as South Africa is due to host the BRICS Summit from 25 to 27 July at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

The 10th BRICS summit will be the second BRICS gathering that South Africa will host under the theme “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution.”

The bank, whose head office is in Shanghai, China, is mandated to mobilise resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other emerging economies and developing countries, complementing the efforts of multilateral and regional financial institutions for global growth and development.