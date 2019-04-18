Brand South Africa appoints acting chief

Brand South Africa, a body tasked with marketing a positive image of South Africa locally and abroad, has announced the appointment of Thulisile Manzini as its acting chief executive officer with immediate effect.APA learnt on Thursday that Manzini’s appointment comes amid a number of organisational challenges, among which is the suspension of Kingsley Makhubela as Brand SA CEO who is going through a disciplinary process.

Making the announcement, Chairperson of the Brand South Africa board, Khanyisile Kweyama, said Manzini’s experience in transforming organisations and implementing turnaround strategies would take the organisation forward.

“Her experience has more than prepared her to fulfil this role with excellence.

“We are confident that she will propel the many strategic initiatives that Brand South Africa undertakes to inspire and unify our stakeholders, partners and employees, and to continue the work of building the reputation of South Africa, so as to contribute to its global competitiveness,” Kweyama said.

Prior to her appointment at Brand South Africa, Manzini was the Deputy Director-General for Governance and Administration at the Ministry of Telecommunications and Postal Services, a position she has held since January 2016.

Reacting to her appointment, Manzini committed to not changing the mandate of the organisation.

“We want to get South Africans excited again about our national brand. Increased levels of pride and patriotism among South Africans are of utmost importance. I am humbled to be a part of the vision, to be a national brand that inspires its people and is admired globally,” Manzini said.