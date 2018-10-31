Brazil central bank keeps interest rate on hold at 6.5%

Brazil’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday at 6.5 percent, in its first meeting since far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro was elected with a pledge to slash government spending.

In a unanimous decision, the bank’s monetary policy committee decided to keep the rate at its historic low for the fifth straight time, in line with analysts’ expectations, against a backdrop of weak growth and low inflation.

At 4.53 percent, inflation is currently near the middle of the bank’s target range of 2.5 to 6.5 percent, and Sunday’s election win by debt hawk Bolsonaro further bolstered the argument to keep the Selic interest rate on hold.

Bolsonaro was the market favorite, and his march to the presidency has also helped the Brazilian real strengthen against the dollar, reducing upward pressure on prices.

The bank had previously cut the rate 12 times straight, before pausing in May.

“Our expectation is the central bank will keep the rate on hold a lot longer,” economist Victor Candido of Guide Investimentos said ahead of the decision.

“The fact Bolsonaro is already talking about reforms is a good sign.”

In his first interviews as president-elect, Bolsonaro said he hoped to start passing “at least part” of his proposed pension reform this year.

Markets are keenly watching efforts to overhaul the bloated pension system, which have so far stalled because of the political cost.

Bolsonaro’s top economic adviser, liberal economist Paulo Guedes — tapped to head an economy “super ministry” in his government — vowed immediately after the election to cut spending, privatize state enterprises and whip the government’s books into shape.