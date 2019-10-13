Brazil force Nigeria to 1-1 draw in international friendly

The Brazilian national team on Sunday forced the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in their international friendly match at the National Stadium in Singapore.The match, which was televised live by DSTV, saw the Super Eagles make early impressive moves to take an early lead, but the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes was able to stop the shot on goal by Nigerian attacking forward Victor Osimhen.

At the Nigerian goal area, the goal bound header by Gabriel Jesus was saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

The Super Eagles were brilliant most of the first half and their efforts paid off when midfielder Joe Aribo collected a pass from his teammate and dribbled his way into the 18-yard box before firing a short that beat the Brazilian keeper for the opener in the 35th minute of the match.

The goal by the Super Eagles forced the Brazilians to intensify their attacks in their search for the equalizer, but this was not to be until the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Nigerian team.

In the second half, the Brazilians continued their attacks and the Super Eagles were forced to defend their lone goal.

However, Brazilian forward Casemiro got the equalizer for his team in the 48 minute of the match when he flicked the ball, which bounced off the woodwork from a header by his teammate for the equalizer.

The trilling efforts by the two teams could not produce more goals and the encounter ended 1-1.

Some Nigerian sports enthusiasts in Lagos, who expressed delight at the outcome of the match, said that it would serve as a morale boaster for the team, which had never beaten the senior national team of Brazil in any competitive match.