Brazil president undergoes surgery for a hernia

Published on 08.09.2019 at 19h54 by AFP

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro underwent surgery Sunday to repair an abdominal hernia, his fourth operation since being stabbed in the stomach a year ago at a campaign rally, his doctors said.

The operation, performed at Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star hospital, lasted more than five hours, the medical center reported in a statement signed by his surgeon, Antonio Luiz Macedo.

“The procedure was a success,” the statement said, adding that the president was recovering and in stable condition.

Bolsonaro was stabbed September 6, 2018 at a campaign rally in the state of Minas Gerais by a 41-year-old man, who was found to be delusional and psychologically unfit for trial.

The assailant, Adelio Bispo de Oliveira, is being held in the psychiatric unit of a maximum security prison.