Brazilian Investors Interested in Cameroonian Agri-food Sector

A delegation of Brazilian researchers and industrialists looking for opportunities in Cameroon was received in audience by the Minister of Agriculture, Gabriel Mbairobe on September 5th 2022.

The head of the ministerial department in charge of agriculture intends to take advantage of this visit by Brazilian partners, which ends on 11 September, to “not only mobilise Brazilian technicians and financiers in order to boost young entrepreneurship, but also to enable certain economic operators to establish B2B relations with these operators. We are receiving a large delegation composed of university leaders and industrialists who operate in the field of corn, coffee, fishing, fish farming and poultry farming,” said the member of government.

The first tangible outcome of this visit to Cameroon by Brazilian researchers and investors is the signing of a partnership contract with the École pratique d’agriculture de Binguela (Epab), an agricultural and livestock training centre located at a short distance from Yaounde, the country’s capital.

In recent years, Cameroon and Brazil have intensified their cooperation in several areas including education, health, agribusiness and defence.

“Brazil is very advanced in innovation and technology, so there will be technology transfers. They have a mechanised agriculture that uses the results of research and science for productivity. At the end of this visit, there will be at least 10 students who will receive scholarships for training in Brazil,” said Minister Gabriel Mbaïrobe.

During their visit, which ends on 11 September, the Brazilian delegation will sign a cooperation agreement with the Binguela School of Agriculture, located not far from the city of Yaounde. “It is time to put into practice what we already had in theory. We already have legal instruments for this cooperation. Now we have to put it into practice,” said Patricia Maria Oliveira Lima, Brazil’s ambassador to Cameroon.