Brazilian Silva joins Rwandan club as assistant coach

Published on 24.01.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Brazilian Wagner Do Nascimento Silva has joined compatriot manager Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo as assistant coach of Rwandan football outfit Rayon Sports.Silva’s appointment was confirmed in Kigali on Thursday.

Reports conformed that Silva will sign Friday a one-year contract to coach Rayon Sports football club.

The deal is expected to be finalized after Silva arrived in Kigali on Friday.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports is currently turning attention to the national Heroes Cup tournament that will be contested over the weekend by teams that comprised the top four of the 2017/2018 Azam Rwanda Premier League.

Among the team expected to take part in the competition includes defending champions and military side APR FC, AS Kigali, Rayon Sports and Etincelles – all facing each other in a round-robin format.

The tournament starts next Saturday and will climax on February 1, National Heroes Day.