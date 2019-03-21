Brazil’s arrested ex-president Michel Temer: key dates

Published on 21.03.2019 at 18h54 by AFP

Here are key dates in the life and career of Brazil’s ex-president Michel Temer, arrested Thursday as part of a sprawling anti-corruption probe.

– September 23, 1940: Born at Tiete in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo. He starts out as a lawyer, then moves on to become Sao Paulo prosecutor.

– 1987-2010: Federal lawmaker for Sao Paulo for the centre-right Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB).

– 1997-2001: Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. Holds the same post in 2009-2010.

– 2001-2016: Leader of the PMDB.

– 2010: Elected Brazil vice president alongside President Dilma Rousseff of the Workers Party (PT), protegee of former president Lula da Silva. They are re-elected in 2014.

– March 2016: Driven by Temer, the PMDB walks out of the government coalition.

– August 2016: Sworn in as president after Rousseff is impeached on charges of financial wrongdoing. He had been interim president for three months.

– May 2017: The Supreme Court opens a probe into Temer for corruption, obstruction of justice and belonging to a criminal organization.

– June 2017: Charged with corruption for receiving a bribe from a major meatpacking company. Lawmakers vote in August to quash his graft trial.

– September 2017: In a new charge, he is accused of obstruction of justice and leading a criminal group that took kickbacks in exchange for contracts at public companies such as oil giant Petrobras.

– May 2018: Deeply unpopular, he rules out an attempt to seek a new term in October presidential elections. The poll is won by far-right Jair Bolsonaro.