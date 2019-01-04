Brazil’s Bolsonaro confirms will participate in Davos

Brazil’s new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed Thursday he will attend the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos later this month, on what will be his first foreign trip since taking office.

“I want to go to Switzerland, to Davos, to participate in that event. It will be my first trip outside Brazil,” he told SBT television in his first interview since being sworn in on Tuesday.

The January 21-25 Davos summit brings together much of the world’s political and corporate elite.

The gathering will give Bolsonaro an opportunity to meet other leaders, including US President Donald Trump, whom he admires and shares a similar world view that promotes nationalism over multilateralism.

Bolsonaro said he would be accompanied by his economy minister, Paulo Guedes, but that he might be making a late appearance because of surgery needed to remove a colostomy bag attached after he survived a knifing attack in September, while campaigning.