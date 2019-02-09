Brazil’s Bolsonaro improving after pneumonia, surgery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has beaten fever caused by pneumonia after his abdominal surgery two weeks ago, his hospital said Saturday.

The president, 63, “has no fever and has made good clinical and post-operative progress,” Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in Sao Paulo said in its daily update.

“His lung trouble has improved, and his lab test results show encouraging signs.”

Since January 28, Bolsonaro has been in semi-intensive care in Sao Paulo following a procedure to remove his colostomy bag and reconnect the bowel.

He underwent an operation on January 28 to reconnect his bowel so he could resume natural waste evacuation. It was Bolsonaro’s third operation since a man attacked him with a knife on the campaign trail.

The former army captain is a prolific user of social media, where he conducted large portions of his successful presidential campaign last year.

“I truly want to say thanks for the prayers of the majority of Brazilians,” he said on Twitter.

“If it had not been for them, and for the skill of the experts who have helped me, in three surgeries over five months, I would not be alive.”

Though he had hoped to leave hospital Wednesday, fever and other issues caused a delay. However, he is now able to eat soft foods again, in addition to liquids.

Officially, Bolsonaro has continued to run the country from his hospital bed.