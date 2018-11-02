Brazil’s Bolsonaro to meet outgoing president Wednesday

Published on 02.11.2018 at 18h54 by AFP

Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro will meet his outgoing predecessor, Michel Temer, on Wednesday in Brasilia, his future chief of staff said.

“He leaves for Brasilia on Tuesday. Wednesday, he meets President Temer at 4:00 pm” (1900 GMT), veteran lawmaker Onyx Lorenzoni told journalists after a meeting with the president-elect at Bolsonaro’s home in Rio de Janeiro.

It will be Bolsonaro’s first trip to the capital since he won Sunday’s run-off election on a wave of anti-establishment anger fueled by corruption, crime and economic malaise.

Temer, who is set to leave office as the most unpopular president in Brazil’s modern democracy, congratulated Bolsonaro on election night, and has urged him to further the economic reforms launched by his administration.

Lorenzoni did not give further details on his meeting with Bolsonaro.

“This transition period is the time to talk little and work a lot,” he said.

Bolsonaro also got a visit Friday morning from a tailor, who measured him for the suit he will wear to his inauguration on January 1.

“He asked for a classic suit, navy blue. The shirt will be white and the tie, a surprise,” the tailor, Santino Goncalves, told news site G1.