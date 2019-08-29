Brazil’s burning ban takes effect as Amazon fires rage

A 60-day ban on burning in Brazil takes effect Thursday after a global outcry over fires raging in the Amazon and data showing hundreds of new blazes in the rainforest.

The decree issued by President Jair Bolsonaro comes after escalating international pressure over the worst fires in the Amazon in years that have ignited a potentially damaging diplomatic spat between Brazil and Europe.

Thousands of troops and firefighters have been deployed since the weekend to combat the fires, along with two C-130 Hercules and other aircraft that are dumping water over the hardest hit areas in the country’s north.

More than 1,600 new fires were ignited between Tuesday and Wednesday, taking this year’s total to almost 85,000 — the highest number since 2010, official data shows. More than half of them are in the vast Amazon basin.

The new figures comes as UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday mooted a meeting of key countries to drum up support to tackle the fires that have also devastated swaths of Bolivia.

“We are strongly appealing for the mobilization of resources and we have been in contact with countries to see whether, during the high level session of the General Assembly, there could be a meeting devoted to the mobilization of support to the Amazon,” Guterres told reporters.

– Ban ‘not useful’ –

International offers of help for combatting the fires is a hot-button issue in Brazil, with Bolsonaro and others insisting on the country’s sovereign rights over the Amazon.

Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused France and Germany of “buying” Brazil’s sovereignty after the G7 offered $20 million in Amazon fire aid.

Vice President Hamilton Mourao — widely considered to be a moderate voice in Bolsonaro’s government — also weighed in publicly for the first time on Wednesday, insisting in an opinion piece that “our Amazon will continue to be Brazilian.”

The governors of several states in the Amazon told Bolsonaro in a meeting on Tuesday that international help was needed.

Their plea came after Norway and Germany halted around $70 million in Amazon protection subsidies earlier this month.

The United States is ready and willing to help Brazil fight forest fires in the Amazon, President Donald Trump said Wednesday, criticizing the G7 for failing to consult Bolsonaro over its initiative.

Bolsonaro also renewed a demand Wednesday that French leader Emmanuel Macron withdraw “insults” against him, fueling a war of words between the two men that threatens to torpedo a huge trade deal between the European Union and South American countries, including Brazil.

In the escalating row, Macron has accused Bolsonaro of lying to him about Brazil’s climate change stance, while Bolsonaro has slammed Macron’s colonialist mentality.

Even as Bolsonaro’s decree was published Thursday, there were already doubts over how Brazil would enforce the two-month ban on burning in the remote region where deforestation has surged this year.

“It will not be useful,” a skeptical fruit shop owner in Porto Velho, the capital of the northwestern state of Rondonia, told AFP.

“There’s insufficient supervision.”

Experts say increased land clearing during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the recurring problem of fires.