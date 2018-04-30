Brazzaville and Rabat sign 14 accords

Congo and Morocco have signed a series of bilateral agreements, spanning several fields of human endeavour in a ceremony on Monday graced by the visiting King Mohammed VI and his Congolese host, President Denis Sassou Nguesso.A total of 14 accords were signed during the ceremony in Brazzaville, in the presence of a delegation accompanying the monarch, the Congolese Prime Minister and members of the Congolese government, according to a report by the Maghreb Arab Press (MAP).

The first agreement relates to the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments, while the second is a convention to avoid double taxation and to prevent tax evasion, with respect to income taxes.

The third relates to the realization of a landing point laid out in the Republic of Congo.

The fourth covers cooperation in fishing and marine aquaculture, while the fifth is a framework accord for cooperation in agricultural and cattle breeding.

The other agreements include education, logistics, health training, and cooperation in the fields of energy, tourism, renewable energy development, science and technology, technical, professional training and professional development for the staff of the University Hospital Center of Brazzaville (CHUB).

The agreements are part of so-called “royal guidelines” aimed at “strengthening South-South partnership.”

They ostensibly give fresh impetus to “mutually advantageous” cooperation between Rabat and Brazzaville and “reinforce the strategic vision of the Kingdom of Morocco towards its brotherly African countries.”