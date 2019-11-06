Brazzaville hosts regional trade unions congress Wednesday

The Congolese capital, Brazzaville, is hosting the third Congress of the Organization of Trade Unions of Central Africa (OSTAC) on November 6 and 7, 2019, which will focus on the theme: “Labour migration: challenges and opportunities,” APA can report from the organising committee.“Ninety-four delegates from Central African countries and four distinguished guests from regional and sub-regional trade union organisations are expected to attend the meeting,” the committee said in a statement.

It stressed that the congressmen will discuss labour immigration, “a common and topical phenomenon in Africa and particularly in Central Africa.”

“This congress thus aims, in accordance with the recommendations of the International Labour Office (ILO) on this labour migration issue, to make it an asset for development by promoting the integration of workers in the host countries. To this end, it is planned to set up competence certification structures” the statement added.