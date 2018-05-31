Brazzaville hosts security meeting on Central Africa Friday

The 46th meeting of foreign ministers of the UN Standing Advisory Committee on Security Matters in Central Africa (UNSAC) holds June 1 in Brazzaville, Congo’s foreign ministry has announced.The foreign ministers of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, and Chad are expected to attend.

The ministers of Defence, Interior, Security and Immigration will also participate, as well as representatives of the sub-regional and international organizations, the UN Secretary-General’s special representative for Central Africa, François Lounceny Fall, as well as several UN entities.

The meeting will assess peace and stability in Central Africa, and discuss the fight against armed violence and terrorism in the sub-region, insecurity and the humanitarian situation caused by terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin.

During the meeting, Rwandan foreign minister Louise Mushikiwabo, current UNSAC president will hand over to her Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso, who will hold the body’s rotating presidency for the next six months.

As a prelude, security and peace experts from Central Africa have been meeting, from 29 to 31 May, to prepare the ministers’ agenda.