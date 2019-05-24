Brazzaville to host EU forum next Tuesday

The European Union (EU) is hosting a forum on May 28 in Brazzaville on the projects it is financing in Congo under the theme “Diversification of the economy,” the institution’s resident ambassador, Raul Mateus Paula announced Thursday evening.Speaking at the celebration of the EU’s 62nd anniversary Raul Mateus Paula explained that “it is an opportunity for the general public to learn about the rich range of activities of EU-Congo cooperation.”

Thus, this forum “also highlights development professions and serves as a source of inspiration for young people, especially as it will present recent information on the +Erasmus plus+ programme for Congolese students,” the EU ambassador added.

Furthermore, the EU Resident Ambassador to Congo said the 2019 edition will present six projects funded by the European Development Fund.

They include “the autonomous port of Pointe-Noire and the port of Brazzaville, the resilient cities project aimed at improving the attractiveness and living conditions in the cities of Owando in northern Congo and Nkayi in the south…”

Raul Mateus Paula invited private sector stakeholders to take part in the forum, stressing that this year’s theme will provide a platform for the media and representatives of various projects that the EU is funding in Congo.