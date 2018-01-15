Brazzaville: UN backs rehab for ex-Ninja combatants

The UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Central Africa, François Lounceny Fall has assured Congolese President Denis Sassou of the organization’s unstinted support to rehabilitate ex-ninjas led by Frédéric Bintsamou (Ntumi).Radio Congo on Monday quoted Mr. Fall as saying: “We have announced to the President of the Republic that the United Nations intends to accompany this peace process by sending an expert for the reintegration and disarmament of ex-combatants”.

Mr. Fall was speaking shortly after meeting the Congolese President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso.

Shortly after a December 23ceasefire agreement signed between the Congolese government and former Ninja operatives representing Pastor Ntumi, the authorities in Brazzaville announced that one hundred ex rebel combatants who were based in the forest were in the capital to take part in the work of the ad hoc committee.

While taking advantage of the meeting to salute the efforts of the Congolese leader to establish peace in his country, Fall asked President Denis Sassou-N’Guesso to continue the mediation effort on peace and at sub-regional level in order to maintain security within CEMAC.