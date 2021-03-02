Breaking: 279 abducted Nigerian schoolgirls freed

The 279 schoolgirls abducted by bandits in northern Nigeria’s Zamfara State have been freed by their captors early on Tuesday.The Governor of Zamfara State, Mr. Bello Matawalle, who confirmed their release on a Radio Nigeria network news programme on Tuesday, said that the repentant bandits in the state were instrumental in freeing the schoolgirls.

The governor, who denied that no ransom was paid, explained that the repentant bandits assisted the security agencies in the operation that led to the rescue of the Jangebe schoolgirls.

Meanwhile, local news reports said that the governor received the girls at about 5a.m on Tuesday in Gusau, the state capital.

It was suggested that the 279 girls instead of the 300 girls earlier reported by the media, were returned safely without any ransom being paid.

“This is the result of our peace effort and putting to shame all those saying there is no security in this country.

“We have been in discussion since Friday with the abductors and reached an agreement on Monday by 4 pm that the girls were released.

“We are happy that all 279 have safely returned, they will undergo medical checks and given balanced diets by the state government to recuperate before they are handed back to their respective families.

“I want to appeal to parents not to remove their children from school as a result of this, we will ensure additional security in all the schools.

“We thank all media outlets for their support throughout these trying times,” local media reports quoted the governor as saying.

Gunmen last Friday abducted the girls from their dormitories in Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zanfara State, causing national and international consternation over the frequency in kidnappings in Nigeria.

It brought fresh memories of the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, most of whom have still not been accounted for.